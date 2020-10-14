SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.98

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €44.98 ($52.92) and last traded at €43.02 ($50.61), with a volume of 148871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €43.56 ($51.25).

S92 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is €38.68 and its 200 day moving average is €30.49.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

