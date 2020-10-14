Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $10.68. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 324,144 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRNE. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.93.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,338 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,820,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 120,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,478,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

