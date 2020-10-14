SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get SOUTH32 LTD/S alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.