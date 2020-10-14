SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,943 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 549.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,408,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804,426 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,528,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,611 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,424.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,081,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,202,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,681. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.