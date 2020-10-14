SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 4.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $97.55. 14,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,901. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.96. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

