Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

SPE stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 118,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,843.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

