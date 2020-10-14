Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.53

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.53 and last traded at $145.53, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.53.

SPXSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.59.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

