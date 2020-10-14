Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $71,000.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

