Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $71,000.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Analyst Recommendations for Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit