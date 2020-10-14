Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.04 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

NYSE T traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $27.75. 1,579,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

