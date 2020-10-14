Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. 2,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

