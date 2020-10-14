Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Square comprises approximately 1.4% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.50. 56,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,968,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $191.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.24 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Square from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

In other Square news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

