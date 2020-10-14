Square (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $193.34

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $193.34 and last traded at $190.62, with a volume of 48889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Square from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 309.24 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.86 and a 200 day moving average of $111.16.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Square by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 10.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit