Square (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $193.34

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $193.34 and last traded at $190.62, with a volume of 48889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Square from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 309.24 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.86 and a 200 day moving average of $111.16.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Square by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 10.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

