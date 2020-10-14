SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,234,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $767,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,780.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 75,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $3,177,524.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,559,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,745. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.51. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

