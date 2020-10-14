Starbase (STAR) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $253,038.76 and $2,051.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.58 or 0.04956442 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00053089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031988 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

