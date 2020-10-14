Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 54,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,169,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 13.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 15,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $89.67. 90,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,528,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average of $77.78. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.