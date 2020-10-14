Starvest (LON:SVE) Trading Down 2.2%

Starvest plc (LON:SVE)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.83 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.83 ($0.25). 104,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 304,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 38.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70.

Starvest Company Profile (LON:SVE)

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

