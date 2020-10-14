Starvest (LON:SVE) Trading Down 2.2%

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Starvest plc (LON:SVE)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.83 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.83 ($0.25). 104,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 304,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 38.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70.

Starvest Company Profile (LON:SVE)

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Starvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit