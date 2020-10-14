State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s current price.
STFC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Shares of NASDAQ STFC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.64. 1,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $586.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $34.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 40,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.
About State Auto Financial
State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.
