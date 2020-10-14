State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s current price.

STFC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.64. 1,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $586.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $34.75.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.30. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $358.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 40,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

