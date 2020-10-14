Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.10.

NYSE:STL opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.65. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at $311,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 403,489 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,730 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

