Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.67

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.67 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 11524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.05 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $988,261.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,826.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $479,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,263 shares of company stock worth $17,627,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 75,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.