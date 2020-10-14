Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,463,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,065,000 after purchasing an additional 652,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28,613.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 652,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 650,090 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.38. 18,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,281. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

