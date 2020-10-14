Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.14% of Watsco worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 99.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,008. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.32. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

