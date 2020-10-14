Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $42,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $563.08. 203,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,486,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.56.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

