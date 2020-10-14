Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

KMB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.31. 15,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,711. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day moving average of $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

