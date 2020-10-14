Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $322.30. 47,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,123. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.67 and its 200-day moving average is $286.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

