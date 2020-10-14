Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 40,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $134.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,528. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $137.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

