Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,675 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.85. The firm has a market cap of $191.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

