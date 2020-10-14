Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $173,852,000 after buying an additional 258,577 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NIKE by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 22,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,893,961. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.34. The company has a market capitalization of $201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $9,742,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,672,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,962 shares of company stock valued at $101,867,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

