Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 403.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $5,514,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $697.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,565. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $725.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $691.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.95.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

