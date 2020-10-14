Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 49,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,087. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

