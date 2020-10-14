Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.23. 11,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,451. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $116.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.