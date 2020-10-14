Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.9% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.50. 13,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,154. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.27. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

