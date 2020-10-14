Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,622,000 after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,382 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,855,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37,897 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,803,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $98.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,729. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.00. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.