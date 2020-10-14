Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.78 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,127,307 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56.

