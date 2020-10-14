Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,252. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $227.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.