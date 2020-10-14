Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.05 Million Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 34.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 382.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at $26,599,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 0.4% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in J M Smucker by 62.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.97. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.