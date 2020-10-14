Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.29 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after acquiring an additional 772,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,301,000 after buying an additional 135,242 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,769,000 after purchasing an additional 367,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,908. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $206.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.69.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

