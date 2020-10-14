Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $13.13 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

WM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

