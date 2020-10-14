Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $14.12 Million Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.72.

LIN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.08. 7,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

