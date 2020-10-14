Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 6.9% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.61. 36,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,108. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $166.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

