Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.57 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.43.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,229. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.16. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $228.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

