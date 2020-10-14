Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,698.76.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.26 on Wednesday, hitting $1,576.94. 29,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,770. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,528.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,430.13. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

