Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $21.77 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

