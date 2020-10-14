Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. 211,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,555,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

