Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $761,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.67. 79,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,206,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

