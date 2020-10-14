Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $808,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,164,000 after buying an additional 1,087,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,279,000 after acquiring an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,525 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,494. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $181.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.34 and a 200 day moving average of $157.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.