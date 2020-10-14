Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock remained flat at $$162.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,413,156. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.55 and a 200 day moving average of $140.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

