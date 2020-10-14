Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,165,000 after acquiring an additional 132,052 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.1% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 30.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,423,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

