Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $90.84.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.90.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.