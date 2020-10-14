Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,392 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,233 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.41 on Wednesday, reaching $131.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,261,451. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. 140166 lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

