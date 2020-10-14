Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in VF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,007,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in VF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. VF’s revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on VF from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of VF from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VF from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

